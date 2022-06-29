Winston & Strawn Adds To Miami Growth With 2 Partners

By Madison Arnold (June 29, 2022, 12:02 PM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn LLP's Miami office is a little more than a month old, but it has already announced its second round of additional hires, with the latest group being made up of two new partners from Greenberg Traurig LLP as well as an of counsel and three new associates from Greenberg Traurig and Shutts & Bowen LLP. The two new partners are Carl A. Fornaris, who joined the transactions department, and Jared R. Kessler, who was added to the litigation department, Winston & Strawn said Wednesday. The firm launched its South Florida shop in May with six original partners and...

