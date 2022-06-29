Fed. Circ. Reverses Coke's Win In Indian Soda TM Suit

By Tiffany Hu (June 29, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday overturned Coca-Cola's victory in stopping a smaller rival from using the names and logos of popular Coke sodas sold in India, saying in a precedential opinion that the ruling in the soda giant's favor was partly based on "stereotyped speculation." In a 22-page published opinion, a three-judge panel reversed the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board's decision to cancel Meenaxi Enterprise Inc.'s trademark registrations for "Thums Up" and "Limca" — brand names that Coca-Cola has used in the Indian market for decades. Coca-Cola failed to show lost sales or reputational injury in the U.S. due to Meenaxi's...

