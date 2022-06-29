FCA Begins To Prepare Guidelines For Green Bond Issuers

By Alex Davidson (June 29, 2022, 6:24 PM BST) -- The finance regulator said Wednesday that it will work with investment firms to set guidelines for issuers of bonds linked to environmental, social and governance standards to prevent them from misleading investors. The Financial Conduct Authority encouraged issuers to consider industry standards when issuing ESG- labeled bonds providing capital to an issuer promising to repay it over time to finance sustainable projects, in its response to market views on their integration in capital markets. Issuers should consider such standards when selecting second party opinion providers, which independently assess the integrity of green bonds or related frameworks, according to the FCA....

