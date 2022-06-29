Senators Say KC Fed Still Stonewalling On Master Accounts

By Katryna Perera (June 29, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A group of U.S. senators has criticized the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City for its latest pushback against requests to turn over information related to a master account connected to fintech company Reserve Trust that it recently revoked. Four senators — Pat Toomey, R-Pa., Tim Scott, R-S.C., Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo. — sent a letter to Kansas City Fed President and CEO Esther George on Tuesday, saying her response to Congress' requests for information was "troubling." "The Kansas City Fed once again refuses to comply with a reasonable request for information about its unusual treatment of Reserve...

