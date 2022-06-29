No AI Patents In UK, But Data Miners Notch A Win

By Andrew Karpan (June 29, 2022, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom's intellectual property agency has rejected calls to change the country's patent and copyright laws to let artificial intelligence-developed work qualify for legal protection, but it has officially added data mining provisions to U.K. copyright laws, which it says will make the country's "copyright framework among the most AI and research friendly in the world." The Intellectual Property Office announced on Tuesday that it would be tweaking U.K. intellectual property laws as a result of an official consultation with lawyers, industry officials and academics that began a little over two years ago. The office also cited a report from last year from the country's...

