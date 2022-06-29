Dobbs To Heap Painful Choices On Military Women, Families

By Brandon Lowrey (June 29, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- For nearly 30 years, U.S. Air Force veteran Rachel VanLandingham kept secret the unusual order given to her by her commander at the remote Kunsan Air Base in South Korea. The lieutenant was to drive a female colleague to Seoul, several hours away by dangerous roads, and see her through an illegal abortion procedure. Music helped to fill the silence between the women as VanLandingham guided a military vehicle toward the capital city. There was not much to discuss; the reason for the journey was private, and the destination — an illicit clinic — was grim. VanLandingham did not need to...

