CFPB Warns Debt Collectors About 'Pay-To-Pay' Fees

By Jon Hill (June 29, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday moved to curb the use of so-called convenience fees in the debt collection industry, issuing an advisory opinion that says debt collectors are generally prohibited from charging extra fees for payments made online or over the phone. The CFPB's advisory opinion holds that such "pay-to-pay" charges violate the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act unless they are expressly authorized by the contractual language of the debt being collected or are otherwise specifically permitted by law. "Federal law generally forbids debt collectors from imposing extra fees not authorized by the original loan," CFPB Director Rohit Chopra...

