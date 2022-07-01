After EY Cheating Scandal, Will The 'Big Four' Finally Get It?

By Al Barbarino (July 1, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's record $100 million fine against Ernst & Young over an internal cheating scandal did turn some heads recently, but following a similar case in 2019 against KPMG, questions remain if this enforcement action will prevent Wall Street's accounting gatekeepers from similar wrongdoing in the future. In a June 28 settlement, EY admitted that nearly 50 audit professionals "sent and/or received" answer keys to CPA ethics exams from 2017 to 2021. Hundreds of others cheated on related courses, and the firm later withheld evidence of the cheating, the SEC said. In addition to the fine, EY will need to undertake various reviews, both...

