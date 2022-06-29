Del. Judge Voids City's 'Cremate-Or-Inter' Abortion Ordinance

By Gina Kim (June 29, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a Delaware judge on Wednesday voided the city of Seaford's ordinance requiring fetal remains resulting from an abortion or miscarriage to be cremated or interred at the patient's expense, finding that the ordinance is preempted by state law. In a 37-page opinion, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster ruled that the First State has laws on the books that include an overarching statutory scheme for the disposal of human remains, which requires an official death certificate before remains can be cremated or interred. Death certificates for fetal remains, however, are issued only...

