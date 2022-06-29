Breyer To Officially Step Down Thursday At Noon

By Jimmy Hoover (June 29, 2022, 12:34 PM EDT) -- Justice Stephen Breyer, a key member of the Supreme Court's liberal bloc since he joined in 1994, will officially retire from the high court at noon on Thursday as Justice-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson takes the oaths to become the 116th member of the institution. "It has been my great honor to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the Rule of Law," Justice Breyer, 83, wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden on Wednesday. Justice-designate Jackson, Breyer said, is "prepared to take the prescribed oaths to begin her service as the 116th member of this...

