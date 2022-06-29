Retiring Judge Retains Sears Ch. 11 Litigation Funding Issue

By Vince Sullivan (June 29, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge will continue to preside over a litigation funding issue in the Chapter 11 case of Sears Holding Corp. after being recalled to the bench on the eve of his retirement. In a notice filed Wednesday, the clerk of the court in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York said U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert D. Drain will stay at the helm of the Sears case as it relates to the contested litigation funding motion made by the official committee of unsecured creditors tasked with pursuing causes of action against the former CEO of Sears....

