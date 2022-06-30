2 Litigators Tapped For SDNY Bankruptcy Bench

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 30, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Two new bankruptcy judges have been appointed in the Southern District of New York, one a Weil partner and the other a Kramer Levin partner. On Wednesday, Second Circuit Chief Judge Debra Ann Livingston appointed John P. Mastando III, a partner in Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP's litigation department, to the bench, and on Thursday, Judge Livingston appointed Philip Bentley, a partner in Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP's bankruptcy and restructuring department. Mastando will begin his judgeship later this summer, and Bentley will start on Sept. 7, according to news releases. "We are thrilled to welcome John Mastando to the...

