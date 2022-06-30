NM Eye Health Center Loses COVID-19 Coverage Suit

By Ganesh Setty (June 30, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge tossed an Albuquerque-based eye care provider's COVID-19 business interruption suit against a CNA Financial Corp. unit, relying in part on cases before the Tenth and Eleventh circuits to reach her conclusion that COVID-19 does not cause "direct physical loss or damage." U.S. District Judge Margaret Strickland said in a decision Wednesday granting Transportation Insurance Co.'s motion to dismiss Albuquerque Ambulatory Eye Surgery Center LLC's suit that although the state's appellate courts have not yet weighed in, "the overwhelming majority of courts nationwide" have rejected Albuquerque's coverage arguments. According to Wednesday's decision, Albuquerque alleged in an amended...

