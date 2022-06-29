Biden Taps Del. High Court Trailblazer For 3rd Circ.

By Jimmy Hoover (June 29, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden nominated Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Renee Montgomery-Reeves to a seat on the Third Circuit on Wednesday. Justice Montgomery-Reeves is the first African American to serve on the state's high court. She has served on the Delaware Supreme Court since 2019, previously having been a vice chancellor on the Delaware Court of Chancery. Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves, pictured in 2015 taking the oath of office to join the Delaware Court of Chancery, was nominated on Wednesday to the Third Circuit. (Suchat Pederson/The News Journal Media Group) She worked in BigLaw before her judicial service, first as an associate at...

