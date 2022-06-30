What GCs Want To Know About State Anti-Abortion Laws

By Sue Reisinger (June 30, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- With the status of some states' abortion laws in flux, companies and their general counsel are grappling with how to respond, especially as some lawmakers push the idea of retaliating against companies that aid abortions. Douglas Kauffman Some abortion bans that were passed or triggered into enactment by last week's U.S. Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade have been delayed by lawsuits against them, including laws in Texas, Utah, Florida and Louisiana. But in Alabama, a new law has taken effect, and employers are asking how to deal with it. Law360 Pulse talked with Douglas Kauffman, a labor and employment...

