Praying Coach Ruling Expands Public Employee Free Speech

By Joshua Dunn (July 1, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- In a term filled with landmark cases, the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District could be the most significant decision after Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. It will not only reshape the application of the First Amendment's religion clauses but also have significant implications for the free speech rights of the millions of public employees across the country. Since 1947's Everson v. Board of Education, the establishment clause has been the subject of far more Supreme Court attention than the free exercise clause. That has changed under the Roberts court beginning with 2012's Hoseanna Tabor v....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS