Trump No Longer In Contempt In NY AG's Fraud Probe

By Frank G. Runyeon (June 29, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A New York court officially cleared Donald Trump of civil contempt on Wednesday after the former president paid a $110,000 fine and he and Trump Organization employees provided a flurry of sworn statements about documents sought by the state attorney general in a fraud investigation. Prosecutors in the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James have indicated they may seek to punish Trump if he destroyed evidence and told the court in April that they would likely bring an anti-fraud enforcement action against the Trump Organization in the future. Investigators will depose Trump and his adult children Ivanka and Donald...

