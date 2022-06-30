VW, Audi Say Texas Can't Pick Judges To Mull Emissions Case

By Linda Chiem (June 30, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen and Audi told the Texas Supreme Court that the state shouldn't be allowed to pick other judges to consider petitions accusing the German automakers of violating state anti-tampering and environmental laws after two justices recused themselves last week, saying such an unprecedented move smacks of unfairness. Days after the state's high court issued a surprise abatement order pausing the dispute, Volkswagen AG and Audi AG said in a Wednesday letter that the high court's bid to invoke a rarely used statutory provision to resolve the stalemate would unleash a host of ethical and due process concerns. After two of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS