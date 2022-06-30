The Term: A Stinging Blow To The EPA's Power On Climate

Law360 (June 30, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Thursday's swearing in of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first African American woman on the U.S. Supreme Court made history, but it was arguably the court's decision, just hours before, to curb the Environmental Protection Agency's authority to impose sweeping climate regulations that grabbed the most attention. Law360's The Term breaks down the final day before summer recess. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS