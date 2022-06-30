Lloyd's Raises Alarm Over Rising Risks Of Online Attacks

By Ronan Barnard (June 30, 2022, 3:42 PM BST) -- Lloyd's of London said on Thursday that insurers must help customers strengthen their IT security, warning that there is a growing threat of politically motivated online attacks against the world's infrastructure and private assets. The specialty insurance marketplace published a report on three hypothetical scenarios in which online attacks target national infrastructure and private assets, potentially causing battery fires, boiler explosions and other disasters. The report, entitled "Shifting powers: Physical cyber risk in a changing geopolitical landscape," said online security has become a growing concern for businesses and states. It noted that the number of cyberattacks against critical infrastructure has risen from fewer than...

