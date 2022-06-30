Analytics Co. Ascential Acquires Intrepid For Up To $250M

By Najiyya Budaly (June 30, 2022, 1:58 PM BST) -- British digital analytics company Ascential said on Thursday that it has bought a Singaporean e-commerce company for a total of up to $250 million. Ascential PLC, which is listed on the London FTSE 250 exchange, said that it has acquired Intrepid E-Commerce Service Pte. Ltd. for an initial $57 million. Ascential will pay a further amount over four years if the e-commerce company meets financial targets. The total offer is capped at $250 million, including the initial amount. Shares in Ascential were down 2.2% at 257.6 pence at Thursday lunchtime, compared with Tuesday's closing price of 263.40 pence. Intrepid, which has its...

