Virgin Money To Buy Back £75M Of Shares

By Dawood Fakhir (June 30, 2022, 1:28 PM BST) -- Virgin Money disclosed in a statement to the London Stock Exchange on Thursday that it has launched a £75 million ($91 million) share buyback program. Holding company Virgin Money UK PLC said it will buy back its shares listed on the FTSE 250 index and CHESS depositary interests, or CDIs, listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. A CDI is an instrument that allows non-Australian companies to list their shares on the exchange and use its settlement systems. Virgin Money added that the buyback will launch on Friday and is expected to end no later than Dec. 17. The purpose of the program...

