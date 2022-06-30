FCA Urges Lifetime Mortgage Firms To Monitor Lending

By Irene Madongo (June 30, 2022, 1:50 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has called on "later-life lending" businesses to check that their mortgages and loans are suitable for customers, amid concerns that older people are taking on deals they do not properly understand. The Financial Conduct Authority said in a "Dear CEO" letter on Wednesday that — almost two years after it wrote to the sector about the risk that lenders could cause harm — the lifetime mortgage industry still faces challenges, particularly in areas such as design of products and vulnerability of consumers. A lifetime mortgage is a loan taken out by a buyer that is secured against...

