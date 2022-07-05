Shearman Lands Finance Pro From White & Case In London

By Ashish Sareen (July 5, 2022, 4:32 PM BST) -- Shearman & Sterling LLP has hired a leveraged finance specialist from White & Case in London, boosting its focus on representing banks and credit funds in deal work. Shameer Shah — who joined Shearman as a partner on Friday — will enhance the firm's ability to advise lenders on transactions that involve credit finance, syndicated loans and bond finance. "You can only get size and scale if you have a sufficiently broad enough partner team to deal with the different options that sponsors are looking at in terms of financing," Sanjeev Dhuna, head of the global finance practice group at Shearman,...

