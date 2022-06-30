Global Standards Setter Proposes New Crypto-Regulation

By Alex Davidson (June 30, 2022, 5:33 PM BST) -- A global standards setter for financial regulators called Thursday for a cut to the amount of capital that banks should hold when trading in risky digital assets such as Bitcoin to help them stay resilient if the value of their crypto-holdings plummets. The proposal by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision would allow banks to offset the value of crypto-assets, or digital tokens of value, that they have bought against those they have sold but do not own into a "net" amount requiring them to hold less capital. Banks would be able to set 65% of those crypto-asset sales — or...

