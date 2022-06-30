EU Accepts Fix For Ireland Insurers' Competition Concerns

By Martin Croucher (June 30, 2022, 12:49 PM BST) -- The European Commission has ruled that Insurance Ireland has a legal obligation to offer non-members access to its claims database, after the initial findings of an antitrust probe suggested that restrictions put in place by the trade body could have hindered competition in the country's insurance market. The commission said it had accepted the commitments put forward by Insurance Ireland and has made them legally binding on the organization. "Insurance Ireland has offered commitments which will ensure access to its data sharing system on a fair, transparent, objective and non-discriminatory basis," Margrethe Vestager, executive vice-president of the commission in charge of...

