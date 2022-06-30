Atty Says Businessman Would Face Unfair Trial In Montenegro

By Richard Crump (June 30, 2022, 3:32 PM BST) -- The founder of a Montenegro financial corporation would not get a fair trial if he is extradited to the Balkan country to face charges of defrauding his company out of €12.5 million ($13 million), an expert legal witness told a London court on Thursday. Giving evidence at Westminster Magistrates' Court, Serbian attorney Radovan Grbović said that Dusko Knezevic, who owns dozens of companies in Montenegro, has become the target of a politically motivated prosecution after falling out with the country's president, Milo Đukanović. Montenegro's judicial system is prone to "political influence," Grbović, who appeared via video link, said. He cited a history of...

