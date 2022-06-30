ICO Tries New Path To Get Public Sector In Line On Data

By Ashish Sareen (June 30, 2022, 8:24 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s privacy watchdog said Thursday it planned to issue fewer fines to public sector organizations amid concerns that financial penalties weren't persuading them to improve compliance. The Information Commissioner's Office said it is running a two-year trial that will see it work more closely with public authorities to ensure that they comply with data protection law. During the trial, the ICO will also look to make better use of the broad enforcement powers it has to take other actions against public authorities for data breaches, including warnings, reprimands and enforcement notices. Fines will only be issued in the most serious...

