Mayer Brown Adds Private Equity Pro From Katten

By Ashish Sareen (July 8, 2022, 2:38 PM BST) -- Mayer Brown LLP has hired a private equity specialist in London from Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP as part of an effort to expand its global practice. Paul Rosen said in a written statement that moving to the firm will allow him to continue to focus on advising investment funds and asset managers on complex transactions in the mid- and upper-mid-market segments of the private equity arena. Rosen's official start date at Mayer Brown has yet to be confirmed. The new recruit noted that Mayer Brown has developed a strong presence in the private equity market in Britain over the past six...

