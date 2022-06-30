EU Clears GBL's €1B Kirkland-led Purchase Of Medical Biz

By Dawood Fakhir (June 30, 2022, 4:22 PM BST) -- European competition regulators gave a green light on Thursday to Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA's €1 billion ($1.05 billion) purchase of a majority stake in Dutch medical services company Affidea Group BV from a Swiss investment company. The European Commission approved the deal, expected to be completed in the third quarter, after deciding that the limited effect of the merger on the market will not hurt competition. GBL, a Belgian investment group, agreed in April to invest up to €1 billion for Swiss firm B-Flexion's controlling interest in Affidea, a diagnostic imaging company. GBL declined to disclose the size of the stake...

