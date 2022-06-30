Ex-Jones Day Atty Cops To Giving 'Burn' Order In Ocado Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (June 30, 2022, 6:06 PM BST) -- A former senior Jones Day lawyer testified at trial Thursday that he gave an order to "burn" a messaging application to protect his politician wife from being dragged into litigation brought by online grocer Ocado without considering the need to preserve communications. Raymond McKeeve, a former partner with law firm Jones Day, told the High Court he was motivated by "anxiety" over the use of his wife's name as a pseudonym without her consent on a private messaging app used at a company set up by one of Ocado's co-founders. McKeeve said he did not think that a High Court search...

