Judge Won't Toss Late Hurricane Irma Damage Claim

By Riley Murdock (June 30, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge refused to toss a Hurricane Irma-related homeowners insurance case against a Hartford unit, finding that while the homeowners didn't provide timely notice, the insurer still needed to show the delay made a difference in how it handled the claim. A Florida federal judge will allow a Hurricane Irma-related homeowners insurance case to continue against a Hartford unit, saying that while the homeowners did not provide timely notice, the insurer still needed to show the delay made a difference in how it handled the claim. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) While Florida homeowners Michael and Louise Edell's roughly 2 ½-year delay was...

