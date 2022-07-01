What's At Stake In Fla. Insurance Appraisal Case

By Hugh Lumpkin (July 1, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- On June 8, the Florida Supreme Court heard argument in Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Co. v. Riverside Club Condominium Association. At stake is an issue affecting an uncountable number of property insurance claims, including dozens pending in Florida appellate courts and the Florida Supreme Court. Where an insurer claims that an insured has committed fraud as a defense to payment or appraisal under a property insurance policy, does a court have discretion to order appraisal of the quantum of loss before deciding whether fraud has in fact been committed by the insured? Or, must the fraud issue be decided first,...

