Judge Says Shell Should Face RI Climate Change Suit

By Clark Mindock (June 30, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Shell can't dodge a suit alleging a subsidiary failed to fortify a gas terminal against climate change, a Rhode Island magistrate judge said Thursday after determining an environmental group adequately argued the company exercised enough control for potential liability. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lincoln D. Almond denied a motion for judgment on the pleadings filed by a group of defendants — including Shell Oil Co., Shell Petroleum Inc., and Shell Trading (US) Co. — in the case, rejecting their claims that plaintiff the Conservation Law Foundation hadn't alleged any connection between the companies and the bulk storage and fuel terminal at the...

