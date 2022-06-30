Fla. Judge Says 15-Week Abortion Ban Is Unconstitutional

By Carolina Bolado (June 30, 2022, 1:09 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge on Thursday issued a temporary injunction blocking the implementation of a new ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, ruling that the law violates the right to privacy in the Florida Constitution. Following a two-day hearing, Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper issued a statewide injunction blocking H.B. 5, which was set to take effect July 1, after determining that the law is unconstitutional under binding Florida Supreme Court precedent regarding the constitutional privacy amendment and abortion. The judge pointed to Florida Supreme Court rulings stating that Florida's right to privacy is "much broader in scope than...

