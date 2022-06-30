Ex-Baker Botts IP Team Joins McDermott's New Austin Office

By Jack Rodgers (June 30, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP has launched an Austin office, the firm's 22nd location in total, with a group of eight intellectual property partners from Baker Botts LLP, the firm announced Thursday. The team will include partners Kevin Meek, Syed Fareed, Stephen Hash, Paula Heyman, Brian Oaks, Margaret Sampson, Nick Schuneman and Brett Thompsen. Meek will become the Austin office's managing partner, while Amanda K. Jester, formerly a partner with McDermott's Dallas office, has moved her health law practice to Austin, according to a firm news release. In a statement Thursday, Meek said joining McDermott "just made sense." "This is an...

