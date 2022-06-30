Justice Jackson Sworn In As 1st Black Woman On High Court

By Khorri Atkinson (June 30, 2022, 1:22 PM EDT) -- Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday became the U.S. Supreme Court's newest justice, a historic move that makes her the first Black woman to serve on the high court in its 232-year history. Justice Jackson, 51, replaced now-retired Justice Stephen Breyer, a key member of the U.S. Supreme Court's liberal bloc since he joined in 1994. Justice Breyer officially left the high court at noon Thursday. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson signs the Oaths of Office at the Supreme Court on Thursday, beside Chief Justice John Roberts, becoming the 116th justice to serve on the court. (Fred Schilling/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United...

