Justices' Patent Eligibility Denial Won't End Fight For Clarity

By Dani Kass (June 30, 2022, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a highly controversial case on patent eligibility, ignoring impassioned pleas from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and Federal Circuit that they need help interpreting the law consistently, and leaving attorneys to hope Congress will pick up the baton. The elements of a strong Supreme Court petition had appeared to align in American Axle v. Neapco — a deep intra-circuit split, a number of high-profile amicus briefs, the solicitor general's strong endorsement and technology that was easy for nontechnical jurists to understand — but the justices ended the term by saying no. Attorneys say the...

