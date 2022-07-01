Honigman Picks DEI Expert As 1st CFO

By Tracey Read (July 1, 2022, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Honigman LLP has hired the founder of a nonprofit group focused on improving the lives of those with disabilities as its first chief financial officer. Uma Reddy, who will be based in Michigan, joined the firm Thursday to assume the financial and reporting duties of former Chief Operating Officer Robert Kubic, who retired earlier this year. Tom Gaughan is the firm's new COO and is based out of Honigman's Chicago office. Reddy said she was honored the firm chose to make her its first CFO. "That took my attention because it kind of showcased their commitment to invest in a key professional...

