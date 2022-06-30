Pa. Co. Says Distributor Lied To Land $5.5M COVID Test Deal

By Matthew Santoni (June 30, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Florida company misrepresented itself as an authorized wholesaler of at-home COVID-19 tests to secure a $5.5 million order from a Pennsylvania health and safety supplier, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court Thursday. Montgomery County, Pennsylvania-based Sunline USA LLC said it ordered 1 million FlowFlex COVID-19 Antigen Tests from ProGroup International Corp., a Miami-based business, based on ProGroup's claim to be a "FlowFlex distributor" for manufacturer ACON Biotech, but later discovered that ProGroup was purchasing the test kits from other distributors to fulfill Sunline's order. "To minimize the risk of [personal protective equipment]-broker related fraud, Sunline prefers to purchase...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS