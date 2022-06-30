Insurer Must Defend 'Lottery Lawyer' In Criminal Case

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 30, 2022, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Fireman's Fund Insurance Co. will have to provide a defense for "Lottery Lawyer" Jason Kurland, a New York federal judge found Wednesday. The insurance company initially denied Kurland coverage for his defense in an underlying criminal case where he is facing charges of fraud and unlawful money transactions over a pair of alleged schemes to extract tens of millions of dollars from lottery winners and an extortion plot, saying that Kurland's legal liability insurance policy did not cover defense in a criminal case, only civil cases. But Judge Joan Azrack of the Eastern District of New York found that Fireman's Fund's policy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS