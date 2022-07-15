A Look At The Solvency II Insurance Sector Proposed Reforms

By Dónal Clark (July 15, 2022, 9:08 AM BST) -- HM Treasury recently published its Solvency II consultation paper, following proposals set out earlier by the government. Solvency II is an EU legislative program implemented by EU states, including the U.K., in January 2016. It introduced a harmonized EU-wide insurance regulatory regime comprising three pillars: Financial requirements; Governance and supervision; and Reporting and disclosure. Solvency II established requirements concerning the amount of capital that insurance firms must hold to reduce the risk of insolvency. Consultation With the U.K. having left the EU, the aim of reforms contained in the consultation is to promote growth of the insurance industry in the U.K....

