FINRA Fines Barclays $2.8M Over Disclosure Issues

By Sarah Jarvis (June 30, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Barclays Capital Inc. will pay $2.8 million to settle allegations from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority that it included inaccurate information in trade confirmations sent to customers and failed to put a proper compliance supervisory system in place. Without admitting or denying FINRA's findings, the Barclays unit consented to the $2.8 million fine and censure, and agreed to certify within 120 days that it corrected the issues FINRA identified, according to a letter of acceptance, waiver, and consent filed Wednesday. Barclays declined to comment Thursday, and FINRA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. FINRA alleged that from November 2008...

