Iowa High Court Expands Pig Farms' Pollution Immunity

By Clark Mindock (June 30, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The Iowa Supreme Court on Thursday reversed a contentious precedent that allowed landowners living near hog farms to sue for damages when quality of life or water pollution issues arise, finding that the carveout to farm immunity was overly burdensome. In a 4-3 vote, the state's justices overturned the 2004 precedent after a landowner in northwest Iowa sued a nearby hog farm, alleging smells and water contamination caused by the improper use of nitrogen-rich manure and waste at the farm. The justices rejected arguments made by Gordon Garrison that he qualified for an exception to Iowa's immunity laws that support factory...

