BREAKING: Ex-Apple Atty Cops To Insider Trading

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 30, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT) -- The former director of corporate law at Apple admitted Thursday to an insider-trading scheme that netted him hundreds of thousands of dollars, New Jersey federal prosecutors announced. Prosecutors claimed Gene Levoff, 48, misappropriated nonpublic information about Apple's financial numbers and proceeded to make trades of the company's stock, allowing him to reap $227,000 in profit and avoid $377,000 in losses. He faces possible prison time and a fine. Levoff was indicted in February 2019 and pleaded guilty to securities fraud via videoconference before U.S. District Judge William J. Martini on Thursday. Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the amount...

