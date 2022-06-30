Ex-Apple Legal Bigwig Cops To Insider Trading

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 30, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT) -- The former director of corporate law at Apple admitted Thursday to an insider-trading scheme that netted him hundreds of thousands of dollars, New Jersey federal prosecutors said. For five years, Gene Levoff, 48, misappropriated nonpublic information about Apple's financial numbers and then traded in the company's stock, allowing him to reap $227,000 in profit and avoid $377,000 in losses, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey said. "Gene Levoff betrayed the trust of one of the world's largest tech companies for his own financial gain," First Assistant U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna said in a statement Thursday. "Despite being...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS