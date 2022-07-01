The Top In-House Hires Of June

By Sue Reisinger (July 1, 2022, 1:38 PM EDT) -- Legal department hires during June included high-profile appointments at Intel Corp., Procter & Gamble, and the Center for Reproductive Rights Inc. Here, Law360 looks at some top in-house announcements from the past month. April Miller Boise Intel Corp. has hired as its chief legal officer a seasoned C-suite executive who most recently led the legal team at Eaton and helped create an initiative that aims to have 100 Black general counsel in Fortune 1000 companies by 2025. April Miller Boise's titles will also include executive vice president when she begins at the Santa Clara, California-based technology company on July 6. She...

