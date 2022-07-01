3rd Circ. Pick Is Lauded For Keen Mind, Strong Work Ethic

By Rose Krebs (July 1, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika R. Montgomery-Reeves, already a trailblazer on two of the state's nationally important courts, possesses many qualities that make her well-suited to serve on the Third Circuit, one of her key mentors and others told Law360 following her nomination Wednesday by President Joe Biden. William B. Chandler III, a partner at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC who was formerly chancellor of Delaware's esteemed Chancery Court, said the Third Circuit's gain will be the Delaware judiciary's loss. "I'm not at all surprised that the president would nominate her," Chandler told Law360 on Thursday, calling the justice a...

