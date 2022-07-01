K&L Gates Fights Health Center's Bid To Revive Billing Suit

By Emily Lever (July 1, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP has urged a Utah federal judge not to revive a health center's lawsuit alleging the firm engaged in deceptive billing practices, saying its former client has tried to "forum shop" and failed. The firm had successfully fought off an overbilling and malpractice claim from Chicora Life Center in June, after U.S. District Judge Jill N. Parrish ruled that the claim couldn't be adjudicated in federal court, denying Chicora's arguments that it was sufficiently related to a South Carolina bankruptcy case to merit federal jurisdiction. The health center tried to revive the suit a few weeks later, attempting to have...

