IDEA Act Would Help Remove Barriers To Inventor Equity

By Holly Fechner (July 7, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- At age 17, Alissa Chavez became the youngest known Latina patent holder in the U.S. Her invention, Hot Seat, is an alarm system intended to prevent a parent from accidentally leaving a child in a hot car. Chavez introduced the idea for Hot Seat at her eighth grade science fair. She advanced to the semifinals and caught the attention of a patent attorney who encouraged her to file for a patent. The founder and CEO of Assila LLC, Chavez has sold hundreds of Hot Seats, and continues to invent new products to help parents, including the EasyFlo baby bottle, which allows...

